FC Stratford call of friendly at Welland

FOOTBALL

FC STRATFORD have said sorry to scheduled opponents Welland after cancelling their planned friendly with the Worcestershire side.

The match was scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) but Stratford felt it would to much of a headache to get the players across to Malvern to play the Midland League newcomers for a 7pm kick off.

In a statement, FC Stratford said: “The club would like to apologise to Welland for the decision. This is not a decision that has been made today, Welland FC were informed on Tuesday of the situation.

“Logistically it would be a nightmare for ourselves to get a team to Welland in time for the Tuesday night fixture with a 7pm kick-off.

“Once again, we can only apologise to Welland FC for this and wish them all the best in their first season in the Midland Football League.”

FC Stratford are next in action away to Dudley Town on Saturday.