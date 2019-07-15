FC Stratford to face Chelmsley in FA Vase opener

FOOTBALL

FC STRATFORD will have need to produce an upset to progress in the 2019-2020 FA Vase after the first qualifying round draw was made.

The Midland League Division Two side will face Chelmsley Town, who play a league higher, in the opening stage of the competition on 31st August but Stratford will have home advantage.

The winners will then be on home soil against either GNP Sports or Littleton.

FC Stratford only made their bow in the national competition last season, losing to West Midlands League Premier side Bewdley Town.

Studley and Racing Club Warwick could face each other in a second qualifying round derby if they win their first qualifying round matches.

The Bees entertain Midland League Division One rivals Brocton, while the Racers, promoted to the Premier Division last term, will be at home to West Midlands League Premier side AFC Bridgnorth.