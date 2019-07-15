Vicar ready for new challenge

SHOTTERY’S new vicar openly admits he’s got a big challenge ahead making the word of God relevant again in peoples’ lives.

Reverend Craig Groocock knows the size of the task before him and even though Shottery is blessed with a strong congregation of 90 or so worshippers on a Sunday, he is also a realist when he says, “you have to make God relevant to people – you have to respond to the times.”

He and his wife Su moved into the vicarage next to St Andrews Church in Shottery just over a month ago and have been warmly welcomed by locals who previously worshipped with Reverend James Warren.

Reverend Craig said: “The church is such a wonderful place, I would encourage everyone to use this church not just for worship because the church is here for everybody and the church is being used every day. At the end of it all, people are people and the church has an important role to play in all our lives it’s just how we respond to the times that matters.”

Full story in the Latest edition of the Herald, 11th July 2019.