Ex-Leicester and Aberdeen midfielder joins Town

FOOTBALL

TOMMY Wright has continued to finalise his Stratford Town squad with the signing of midfielder Morgan Brown.

The 19-year-old midfielder came through the Leicester City Academy ranks, spending ten years at the club, before joining Aberdeen’s Development Squad last summer.

Brown has impressed Town boss Wright in the two friendlies against Yeovil Town and Racing Club Warwick.

“Morgan is a very technically gifted player and also incredibly fit, as evidenced when he covered 9km in just 45 minutes against Yeovil Town last weekend and on Tuesday night looked exceptional playing alongside Ivor Lawton,” said Wright.

“We are delighted to get Morgan’s signature and believe he will go on to achieve big things in the game.”

Lawton has already put pen to paper after making a positive impact. The 25-year-old all-action midfielder was a young pro at Coventry City but was with Halesowen Town last term.

Town continue their friendly schedule on Tuesday night when they welcome Worcester City to the Arden Garages Stadium (7.45pm).

Admission is £5 for adults , £2 for 12 to 18-year-olds and under-12s are admitted free.