Bellamy’s timing is perfect as Chieftain’s Choice races home

HORSE RACING

THE crowds flocked to Stratford for Sunday’s Family Day and it was Chieftain’s Choice who came fast and late under Tom Bellamy to take the feature Class 3 Happy Birthday George Wood Handicap Hurdle, writes David Hucker.

Mystic Sky, who had been contesting higher graded races on her last three starts, took the runners along at a good pace and she was still in command approaching the final flight. With favourite Adjutant unable to raise his game, the challenge came from the ten-year-old Chieftain’s Choice. Wearing a visor for the first time, and only fourth jumping the hurdle, he thundered down the outside to get up near the post.

“I won on him a few years ago, but hadn’t ridden him of late” said Bellamy. “Turning in, I was riding for minor money, but he started to stay on and won well in the end.”

Five of the runners in the opening Shakespeare Media Juvenile Hurdle had met eachother in the race won by Whiskey And Water at Market Rasen last month, with Olly Murphy’s What Will Be coming out best. Not surprisingly, punters sent him off favourite to go one better this time and, having gone to the front after the second-last flight, he soon put the race to bed, having one and three-quarter lengths to spare over Maria Magdalena, who backed up her run at Aintree last time and looks a future winner.

“What Will Be will mix it under both codes and give the syndicate a lot of fun,” said Murphy of his winner.

Next up was the Birmingham Mail Handicap Chase over two and a half miles and Murphy saddled Kahdian, who had been a beaten favourite in his previous two starts for the stable. He had also been entered in the closing handicap hurdle, but Murphy opted to keep him over fences and he was well supported, although being edged out of favouritism before the off by top-weight Iusetaluvheronce, who was still seeking his first win after 22 starts.

The runners got away without Sir George Somers, who unseated Tom Bellamy at the start, and it was Mister Mister who went into the lead at the fifth fence tracked by Killabraher Cross and Canny Tom.

The leader made a blunder at the fourth-last, but was still in with every chance until the penultimate jump where Code Of Law made a move, finding the better turn of foot approaching the final fence to set up an across-the-card double for trainer Neil Mulholland completed by Putting Green at Perth 15 minutes later.

Longest race of the afternoon was the Technicair Air Conditioning Handicap Chase over two and three-quarter miles and, after Johnny Og had been led in at the start, there was drama at the very first fence where Percy Street and Shimla Dawn departed.

Arthur’s Sixpence took the remaining five runners along, tracked by Take Em Out and, although it looked as if Page Fuller had made a winning move on Between The Waters when taking the lead at the second-last fence, Take Em Out rallied under Alan Johns, overcoming a mistake at the last to score by three and a half lengths.

Dan Skelton took last year’s running of the Bob Fenwick 80th Celebration “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle with Hatcher and he relied on Uttoxeter winner Simply Loveleh from his three entries. She was opposed by Murphy’s Vinnie’s Getaway, who had landed a bumper in impressive style at the last meeting, but ran out a determined winner, having too much speed for her rival who couldn’t find an extra gear when needed.

The Coventry Telegraph Handicap Chase brought a rematch between Atlantic Storm and Regulation, who were separated by just three-quarters of a length at the last meeting. Regulation had jumped superbly in the lead for Bryony Frost that day and and was better off at the weights this time, but it was Hidden Charmer, ridden by Richard Johnson, who was preferred in the betting.

Favourite backers soon knew their fate as Hidden Charmer dropped to the rear at halfway, with the race going to 6-1 shot King Alfonso, who came home 12 lengths clear of Atlantic Storm, with Regulation, who was never able to dominate this time, back in third.

The Birmingham Live Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle brought the afternoon to a close and it went to the shortest-priced winner as 5-4 favourite Black Anthem denied Rasasee in a thrilling finish.