Stratford title charge stutters after Handsworth defeat

STRATFORD’S batters failed for a second successive match as their Warwickshire League Premier Division title challenge suffered a big setback.

The Panthers were skittled for just 83 as they slipped to a six-wicket defeat away to second-from-bottom Handsworth.

Havng won the toss and batted first, Stratford had a steady start, reaching 67-3 but their final seven wickets added just 16 runs.

Ed Cunynghame (20), Chris Whelan (14) and Luke Nardone (13) were the only batsmen to reach double figures as Bilal Zameer (4-19), Kieron Buchanan (3-24) and Dwayne Cosgill (2-15) sped through the batting order in 32.1 overs.

Archie Walker took two quick wickets to dent Handsworth’s reply but Carby Dawkins (28) and Demari Prince (30) provided a 50-run stand to take the hosts within sight of victory.

It was all over in the 22nd over.

The result means the Panthers stay fourth but the three sides above them – Walmley, Bedworth and Attock – all won and leaders Walmley are now 46 points ahead of Stratford.

Stratford will hope to bounce back when they meet second-placed Bedworth next Saturday at Swans Nest Lane.

STRATFORD Seconds were 72-run winners at home to Dorridge in Division Four.

Finlay Hatch smacked 96 as Stratford, having been put into bat, were all out for 190 in the 43rd over. John Palmer took 3-28.

Richard Smith was then the hero with the ball, finishing with 4-36, while Henry Smith took 3-40 as Dorridge were all out for 118 in the 35th over.

