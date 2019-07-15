Focus on flooding in Alcester

WADING into Alcester’s flooding problems and how to tackle them in the future was the focus of a successful public drop-in session at the town hall on Tuesday.

The occasion was as much about ideas for the future as well as lessons learnt from the past which is why organisers were very encouraged by feedback from the public.

People in Alcester who’ve suffered from flooding have long memories and their thoughts proved invaluable at Tuesday session. One of the suggestions put to the flood defence team was the maintenance of trees close to the rivers Arrow and Alne to combate waste build-up and increase the flooding risk.

