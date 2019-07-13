TWIN ballerinas, a fireman, a gardener and a flower lady are just four of the 20 scarecrows on show throughout Oversley Green today, Saturday.

Scarecrows are now in pole position in front gardens and on road side verges waiting for members of the public to pay them a visit.

The festival is organised by The Oversley Green Residents’ Association and chairman Mary Nash said: “It’s our first year and we weren’t sure how popular this event would be but the local residents have risen to the challenge and scarecrows are popping up throughout the village. We will also be selling ice-cream to raise funds for future floral projects in the hamlet, so please stop by and have a look.”