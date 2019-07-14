Petition adds strength to climate change motion

Calls are getting louder for Stratford District Council to follow the example of a number of other local authorities in declaring a climate change emergency, with the submission of a 1,500 signature petition.

The petition from the group Stratford Climate Action was handed to district council chairman Cllr Chris Kettle recently.

Receiving the petition, Cllr Kettle praised the group’s efforts and seemed positive that members would be receptive to declaring a climate emergency when a motion proposed by Lib Dem leader Susan Juned is debated at tomorrow’s full council meeting (Monday 15th July).

Cllr Juned said: “We’re grateful to Cllr Tony Jefferson for allowing us to bring this motion forward to the meeting on and having spoken to other members we’re hoping that this will be a cross-party motion with Cllr Edward Fitter seconding our motion.”

Cllr Kettle added: “We all have to understand that climate change is a game changer and we have to change the game.”

The action of declaring a climate emergency is designed to get the message across to the public that we are facing an emergency and that the severity of the situation calls for people to change their behaviours.