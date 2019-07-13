Top accolade for popular local pub

THE Broom Tavern has been awarded Gastro Pub of the Year for the Midlands awarded by the Midland Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards for 2019.

The Broom Tavern team led by Fritz Ronneburg, his wife Kelly Ronneburg and business partner Richard Walton, were happy just to be shortlisted for the award in May but to win outright and be recognised for serving the best pub food in the whole of the Midlands was, “a very important win for all the team.” Fritz said.

“We make everything from scratch and only use local produce. The customers we cater for are all kinds of people – some are local and some will travel from Worcester or Birmingham to dine with us.

We came to The Broom Tavern in 2013 and restored this lovely 16th century building back to life and have been moving from strength to strength ever since. We have been a regular feature in The Good Beer Guide for the last three years running along with being announced Shakesbeer CAMRA cider pub of the year in 2017. All our food is homemade from the breads to the ice creams and we strive to source whatever we can locally for both our food and drink offerings to support our local businesses.

So, whilst we have been pleased with these awards so far, our main emphasis at The Broom Tavern has always been our food and we are ecstatic that we have now been recognised for this,” Fritz said.

The awards were held at Aston Villa Football Club in the Holte Suite where a range of businesses across the Midlands were competing for a number of different awards.