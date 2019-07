Town to kick off season at home to Needham Market

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town will kick off the 2019-2020 season on home soil when Needham Market visit the Arden Garages Stadium.

The fixtures for the newly-titled BetVictor Southern League Premier Central were released this morning.

Tommy Wright’s first competitive game on Saturday August 10 will be against the Suffolk side which finished 11th last season in their first campaign in the league.

Town then travel to Stourbridge on Monday August 12, and are likely to face three of their former players Will Grocott, Mike Taylor and Jordan Williams who joined new Glassboys boss Ian Long’s summer revolution.

Stratford then head to Kings Langley and entertain AFC Rushden & Diamonds before an August Bank Holiday clash at home to Rushall Olympic.

The Christmas and New Year fixtures will pit Stratford away to Banbury United and then at home to Rushall.

The season concludes with a trip to Bromsgrove Sporting on April 25.

STRATFORD TOWN FIXTURES

Sat Aug 10 v Needham Market, H

Mon Aug 12 v Stourbridge, A

Sat Aug 17 v Kings Langley, A

Sat Aug 24 v AFC Rushden & Diamonds, H

Mon Aug 26 v Rushall Olympic, A

Sat Aug 31 v Biggleswade Town, H

Sat Sept 14 v Coalville Town, A

Tues Sept 17 v Alvechurch, H

Sat Sept 28 v Hitchin Town, A

Sat Oct 5 v Hednesford Town, H

Sat Oct 12 v Lowestoft Town, H

Tues Oct 15 v Redditch United, A

Sat Oct 19 v Royston Town, A

Tues Oct 22 v Tamworth, H

Sat Nov 2 v Peterborough Sports, A

Sat Nov 9 v Barwell, H

Sat Nov 16 v Nuneaton Borough, A

Sat Nov 23 v Leiston, H

Sat Nov 30 v St Ives Town, A

Sat Dec 7 v Bromsgrove Sporting, H

Sat Dec 14 v Hitchin Town, H

Sat Dec 21 v Hednesford Town, A

Thurs Dec 26 v Banbury United, A

Wed Jan 1 v Rushall Olympic, H

Sat Jan 4 v Needham Market, A

Sat Jan 11 v Stourbridge, H

Sat Jan 18 v AFC Rushden & Diamonds, A

Sat Jan 25 v Kings Langley, H

Sat Feb 1 v Biggleswade Town, A

Sat Feb 8 v Coalville Town, H

Sat Feb 15 v Redditch United, H

Sat Feb 22 v Lowestoft Town, A

Sat Feb 29 v Royston Town, H

Sat Mar 7 v Tamworth, A

Sat Mar 14 v Barwell, A

Sat Mar 21 v Peterborough Sports, H

Sat Mar 28 v Leiston, A

Sat Apr 4 v Nuneaton Borough, H

Sat Apr 11 v Alvechurch, A

Mon Apr 13 v Banbury United, H

Sat Apr 18 v St Ives Town, H

Sat Apr 25 v Bromsgrove Sporting, A