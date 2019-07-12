New byelaws for Rec Ground and Bancroft Gardens to be discussed

NEW rules governing motorcycle parking on Bancroft Gardens are set to be discussed by councillors today.

Earlier this year a report into the current byelaws, dating from 1910, concluded that they were historic and needed updating, adding that under the existing rules even mobility scooters are technically not allowed.

While the sight of motorcyclists regularly meeting on Bancroft Gardens is welcomed by many, some, including former mayor Cyril Bennis argue that they pose a risk to the safety of pedestrians.

The proposed new rules, which will be discussed by the Regulatory Committee on Friday, will ban all motor vehicles, motorcycles and trailers from the Bancroft Gardens and Recreation Ground, but would allow the council to grant permission for vehicles or groups of vehicles to park in designated areas, if an application was made to the authority.

It is not just motorcycles that the new byelaw will govern with the draft also putting forward a number of new regulations regarding other behaviour on the Rec and Bancroft Gardens.

These include prohibiting yarn bombing and camping (unless given permission by the council) and lighting fires or releasing sky lanterns.

The use of drones and model aircraft would be banned as would climbing trees, fences or any other structures.

If adopted, cyclists would not be allowed to ride across the Tramway Bridge, archery or field sports such as javelin or hammer would not be permitted (except as part of an event with council permission).

Bathing in any waterway would be banned without the consent of the council while there are other restrictions regarding boats, mooring and fishing.

The Regulatory Committee will not be able to formally adopt the bylaw but should they approve it, it would allow the consultation and assessment process to continue.