Weekend fixtures guide

Weekend Fixtures

CRICKET

Saturday 13th July

Warwickshire League (12.30), Premier Division

Handsworth v Stratford-upon-Avon

Division Four

Stratford upon-Avon 2nds v Dorridge 2nds

Cotswold Hills League (1.30), Premier Division

Bretforton v Overbury

Exhall & Wixford v Alcester & Ragley

Long Itchington v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton

Shipston-on-Stour v Kineton

Wellesbourne v Lapworth

Division One

Elmley Castle v Leamington 3rds

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds v Ashton-Under-Hill

Tanworth and Camp Hill v FISSC

Warwicks County Council Staff v Rowington

Winchcombe v Leek Wootton

Division Two

Catherine de Barnes v Adlestrop

Kenilworth Wardens 3rds v Moreton-in-Marsh

Leamington 4ths v Badsey

Temple Grafton v Stoneleigh

Woodbourne v Wellesbourne 2nds

Division Three

Ashorne & Moreton Morrell v Broadway

Blockley v Long Itchington 2nds

Mickleton v Shipston-on-Stour 2nds

Stanway v Ebrington

The Lenches v Earlswood 3rds

Division Four

Claverdon v Bidford-on-Avon

Great Alne v Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds

Leek Wootton 2nds v Fladbury

Rowington 2nds v Exhall & Wixford 2nds

Stratford Bards v Henley-in-Arden

Division Five

Alcester & Ragley 2nds v Welford-on-Avon

Ashton-Under-Hill 2nds v Catherine de Barnes 2nds

Dorridge & Hockley Heath v Inkberrow

Southam v Warwick 3rds

Division Six

Broadway 2nds v Kenilworth Wardens 4ths

Earlswood 4ths v Winchcombe 2nds

Kineton 2nds v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds

Lapworth 2nds v Bearley

Overbury 2nds v Kenilworth 3rds

Division Seven

Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds v Elmley Castle 2nds

Astwood Bank 5ths v The Lenches 2nds

Earlswood 5ths v Lapworth 3rds

Kenilworth Wardens 5ths v Southam 2nds

Sunday 14th July

Warwickshire Sunday Smash, Group Four

Stratford v Knowle & Dorridge (2.00)

FOOTBALL

Friday 12th July

Friendly

Alcester Town v Stratford Town (7.00)

Saturday 13th July

Alcester Town v Barnt Green Spartak (3.00)

Central Ajax v Bloxwich United (3.00)

Inkberrow v FC Stratford (1.00)

Knowle v Earlswood Town (3.00)

Southam United v Studley (2.00)

Stratford Town v Cheltenham Town (3.00)