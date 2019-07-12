Weekend fixtures guide

Weekend Fixtures
CRICKET
Saturday 13th July
Warwickshire League (12.30), Premier Division
Handsworth v Stratford-upon-Avon
Division Four
Stratford upon-Avon 2nds v Dorridge 2nds
Cotswold Hills League (1.30), Premier Division
Bretforton v Overbury
Exhall & Wixford v Alcester & Ragley
Long Itchington v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton
Shipston-on-Stour v Kineton
Wellesbourne v Lapworth
Division One
Elmley Castle v Leamington 3rds
Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds v Ashton-Under-Hill
Tanworth and Camp Hill v FISSC
Warwicks County Council Staff v Rowington
Winchcombe v Leek Wootton
Division Two
Catherine de Barnes v Adlestrop
Kenilworth Wardens 3rds v Moreton-in-Marsh
Leamington 4ths v Badsey
Temple Grafton v Stoneleigh
Woodbourne v Wellesbourne 2nds
Division Three
Ashorne & Moreton Morrell v Broadway
Blockley v Long Itchington 2nds
Mickleton v Shipston-on-Stour 2nds
Stanway v Ebrington
The Lenches v Earlswood 3rds
Division Four
Claverdon v Bidford-on-Avon
Great Alne v Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds
Leek Wootton 2nds v Fladbury
Rowington 2nds v Exhall & Wixford 2nds
Stratford Bards v Henley-in-Arden
Division Five
Alcester & Ragley 2nds v Welford-on-Avon
Ashton-Under-Hill 2nds v Catherine de Barnes 2nds
Dorridge & Hockley Heath v Inkberrow
Southam v Warwick 3rds
Division Six
Broadway 2nds v Kenilworth Wardens 4ths
Earlswood 4ths v Winchcombe 2nds
Kineton 2nds v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds
Lapworth 2nds v Bearley
Overbury 2nds v Kenilworth 3rds
Division Seven
Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds v Elmley Castle 2nds
Astwood Bank 5ths v The Lenches 2nds
Earlswood 5ths v Lapworth 3rds
Kenilworth Wardens 5ths v Southam 2nds
Sunday 14th July
Warwickshire Sunday Smash, Group Four
Stratford v Knowle & Dorridge (2.00)
FOOTBALL
Friday 12th July
Friendly
Alcester Town v Stratford Town (7.00)
Saturday 13th July
Alcester Town v Barnt Green Spartak (3.00)
Central Ajax v Bloxwich United (3.00)
Inkberrow v FC Stratford (1.00)
Knowle v Earlswood Town (3.00)
Southam United v Studley (2.00)
Stratford Town v Cheltenham Town (3.00)