60-goal duo join Earlswood Town

FOOTBALL

EARLSWOOD Town have snapped up two strikers who netted 60 goals between them last season.

Jon Hamer and Andy Matthews led the goal charts witht AFC Solihull and have now followed manager Tom Reynolds to the Earls.

Hamer smashed 35 goals and Matthews 25 as Solihull finished third in Midland League Division Three.

The players individually went past the 50 goal mark in their two years at Solihull and will be hoping to continue their prolific goal scoring exploits.

Both players will be in action as Earlswood travel to neighbours Knowle on Saturday for a pre-season derby (3pm). Entry is free at The Robins Nest.