Champs Stratford dent Alcester’s title hopes

ALCESTER A’s lead over Pershore in the race to be 2019 Wildmoor Summer Tennis League champions has been cut to three points.

Leaders Alcester went down 4-0 to current title-holders Stratford in the Bannatyne Health Club and Spa-sponsored competition.

Three of the matches went into third-set championship tie-breaks but Stratford won all rubbers.

Stratford are unable to retain the title they have won for the last 16 years in a row but Alcester have a three-point gap over second-placed Pershore, despite the latter’s 2-2 draw against Littleton.

Chipping Campden gained a 3-1 win over Alcester B to move into third place while Henley A chalked up a 3-1 win against Evesham in their relegation battle between the bottom two.

