Molly impresses in push for top three

CYCLING

STRATFORD CC youngster Molly Kosta is on course for a podium in the West Midlands League closed circuit series.

Kosta claimed second place in the Under-8 girls after an exciting race in the latest round in Lichfield and lies third overall with one race remaining.

She was closely followed by Elise Storey (6th) and her younger sister, Fifi (8th).

Stratford juniors all finished in top ten positions.

In the U12 boys’ race, Sam Greenwell was fourth and Sam Abbott fifth while Matthew Jordan and Luke Brennan took fifth and tenth respectively in the U14s.

Leamington-based Jordan also claimed 44th place in the National Youth Closed Circuit Championships in Scarborough the following day after a gruelling eight laps on the hilly course.

Meanwhile, Stratford youngster Spencer Corder travelled to Belgium to take part in an international three-day U14 road race in a large competitive field, finishing sixth.

Stratford-based Lewis Tinsley, riding for local team Rotor, finished a fine fifth in a muddy round of the Midlands MTB series at Eckington near Sheffield.

For a full report, see this week’s Herald.