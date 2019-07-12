Fancy that.. it’s fun regatta time

ROWING

ROOKIE crews drawn from companies, villages and friends will take to the water on Saturday in the 17th Fun Regatta hosted by Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club.

Twenty four crews, some in fancy dress, and with just three hours’ training, will race in the club’s learn-to-row stable boats.

After the cancellation of last month’s regatta, organisers are inviting spectators to come and watch the races, which start at 10am, with great viewing from the Rec, RSC terrace, Bancroft Gardens and the club grounds.

Fun Regatta joint organiser Simon Price said: “We’d like to encourage people to come down to the Boat Club or the river to support the crews. It is great to watch as there’s lots of splashing; some crazy outfits and plenty of competitive banter.”

Joint-organiser Chris Belcher added: “It is a fabulous ‘fun’ day for all the family and it also helps the club raise vital funds to buy boats and equipment for future and current athletes.

“We’re very grateful for the support of all our hard working members who run the regatta, tea tent and barbecue. We’re especially grateful to our river neighbours for their tolerance during this event.”

The Fun Regatta, originally called the ‘Pubs and Clubs’ Regatta, started on the Sunday following the main regatta. As the event grew in size, and popularity, it was moved to July as a standalone event.