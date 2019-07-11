Mixed fortunes for Warwickshire Ladies

BOWLS

WARWICKSHIRE Women and Gloucestershire faced each other in two big competitions within a few days, and recorded one win and one defeat apiece.

Warwickshire retained their lead in the Middle England League table thanks to a 121-110 win, giving them 11 points to six, over Gloucestershire at Pineholt BC.

But the tables were turned in the Johns Trophy at Cotswold BC as Gloucestershire won 135-107.

The top winning rink at Pineholt went to skip Jenny Corn with Pat Gagg (both Lillington), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Elaine Taylor (Stoke) who dominated the second half to win 31-10.

Moira Parsons with Wendy Holloway (both Welford), Velisa Brown (Southam) and Trish Jarvis (Wolvey) started strongly and were winning 13-2 by the seventh end before winning 26-17.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Pippa Mace (Lillington), Liz Wooding and Ros Taylor (both Avenue Coventry) were 12-all at 12 ends, but a spurt in the second half of the game enabled them to finish 23-19.

Pat Moore (Three Spires) with Jacqui Cook (Lillington), Di Medhurst and Helen Harris (both Stoke) were 10-2 ahead at nine ends but eventuall lost by just one shot 16-17.

Sue Hornsby with Liz Crowther (both Lillington), Sharon Keal (Snitterfield) and Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) lost 21-11.

Chris Cooke with Rosemarie Geden (both Southam), Lynne Innes (Stratford) and Liz Westell (Welford) went down 26-14.

Three days later, the tables were turned as Gloucestershire won 135-107 in the Johns Trophy at Cotswold BC.

However, this was effectively a dead rubber as Wiltshire had already booked their place at the Regional Finals, but both counties won on three rinks.

Highest winning rink went to skip Moira Parsons (Welford) with Liz Wooding (Avenue Coventry), Heather Mills (Grange Ladies) and Sue Hornsby (Lillington) who were 7-7 at seven ends before six shots on the ninth helped their cause and they continued to stay ahead and finish 26-17.

Kirsty Richards with Helen Slimm (both Whitnash), Di Medhurst (Stoke) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) were always in control and finished 19-15.

Debbie Bloxham with Lynne Innes (both Stratford), Joy Cooke (Blossomfield) and Trish Jarvis (Wolvey) were 8-8 at eight ends and fairly evenly matched all the way through the game, but just managed to pip their opponents 24-23.