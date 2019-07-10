Town record comfortable win over Racing Club Warwick

NABIL Shariff scored twice as Stratford Town eased to a comfortable over near neighbours, Racing Club Warwick at Townsend Meadow on Tuesday night in their second game preparing for the new season.

Stratford again played two different teams for each half of the game, including some players who did not feature in the game against Yeovil Town last Saturday.

Stratford dominated for most of the game, and went in front in the seventh minute, a Shariff header hit the bar from a corner and Dan Vann headed in the rebound.

The lead was doubled on 16 minute when Morgan Browns free kick from the left flank hit the far post and went into the net off the Racing Keeper.

Town were awarded a penalty on 26 minutes when Shariff was brought down in the box, the striker took the spot-kick but it was saved by the Racing keeper, the ball ran loose and was volleyed into the roof of the net by Liam Hughes from 18 yards out, to make it 3-0.

Shariff then got a brace of goals. First converting Lewis Wilson’s low cross at the near post on 32 mins, and then heading into an empty net after the keeper had clawed out his initial lob from Ivor Lawton’s flick on in the 39th minute.

Four minutes from the end Town got their final goal, when Marlon Lukinga scored with a spectacular strike from 25 yards into the top corner.

Racing Club, who have been promoted to the Total Motion Football League Premier division, kept going, but did not produce a meaningful goal attempt in the 90 minutes.

A few of the Stratford players are starting to impress, so will have to see how they perform against higher opposition on Saturday when Cheltenham Town come to the Arden Garages Stadium (KO 3pm).