Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Stratford

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking after a 20 people were discovered in the back of a transit van in Stratford.

The Ford Transit Van was stopped on Warwick Road at 7.15pm last Friday (5th July), where officers found 20 non-English speaking individuals in the rear of the vehicle.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “The 24 year old was taken into custody at Leamington Spa on suspicion of human trafficking and slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour, and also dangerous driving.

“Following questioning he was released under investigation the following day pending further enquiries by West Midlands Police who are leading on the investigation.”