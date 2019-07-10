Council gives advice after cocaine traces found at licensed premises

Drugs tests in Stratford have found traces of cocaine on a number of toilets in licenced premises across the town.

The recent testing, which on this occasion was confined to premises within Stratford town, saw swabs taken from the surfaces of toilets.

The presence of cocaine and cocaine derivatives was found at four premises in the town and advice was given to all the businesses following the discovery.

Any further action against those premises will depend on whether they could now demonstrate robust policies to prevent the use of illegal drugs.

Cllr Peter Richards, who sits on the committee, told the Herald that should premises not rectify the problem, the council did have powers to pursue the matter further and ultimately could withdraw the licences of offending premises.