Alcester Male Voice Choir plays at Windsor Castle chapel

Following a highly successful and sell out concert at Worcester Cathedral, at the beginning of May, the popular and in demand Alcester Male Voice Choir are all set to make a return visit to another prestigious venue, St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle on 11th July, writes Rob Kingscott. The choir last appeared there some four years ago and delighted an international audience with a lunch time recital.

Judith Land BEM, the choirs founder and Director of Music explains that “we are delighted to be asked back to Windsor. To sing in one of the nations most iconic and beautiful buildings is both an honour and a privilege.

We shall be singing a cappella, and the 40-minute programme will comprise of a variety of both sacred and secular music sung in English, Welsh, German, Latin and Zulu. It promises to be a very special day, and one which we are all looking forward to. The day will end when the choir returns to St George’s Chapel to join the chapels own choir and the congregation for Evensong.”

The choir are at home singing at big venues and have, over the last few years, sung at both the Town Hall and Symphony Hall in Birmingham, The Royal Albert Hall. St Davids Hall Cardiff Ely Cathedral, in addition to regular concerts throughout the Midlands.