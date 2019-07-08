Jail for burglar who targeted Stratford area

A MAN responsible for a string of offences, including two in the Stratford district, has been jailed for two years and two months.

Paul Mark Andrews, aged 33, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to one count of burglary, two counts of handling stolen goods, and one count of theft and fraud. He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday 4th July.

On 28 January, a business was broken into in Smith’s Way, Alcester. The offender stole power tools and a custom built pedal bike.

At a later date the victim spotted a pawnbroker from Redditch selling parts from the bike online. Officers visited the pawnbrokers to check their records and found they had been sold to them by Andrews.

While they were there, officers visited another pawnbroker in Redditch and established that Andrews had recently sold them camera equipment stolen from a car in Alcester on 24th May.

On 5th May, Andrews smashed a window and broke into a house in Mason’s Road, Stratford. He stole cash. Blood from the scene led officers to Andrews.

On 19th May, Andrews stole a handbag, containing bank cards, from a car in Gunnings Road, Alcester. He was linked to the offence after police identified him from CCTV footage taken at shops where he used the cards.

Andrews was arrested in Alcester on 5th June.

Detective constable Karl Brennan from Warwickshire Police Offender Management Unit said: “We are pleased to have put a prolific offender behind bars. Andrews committed these offences without any thought for the effect it would have on the victims. The Stratford area is safer now Andrews is in prison.”