New security fence plan for KES playing fields

A new security fence to prevent trespassing onto the King Edward VI School playing fields on Manor Road has been proposed by the school, following several break-ins to the site.

Earlier this year a group of travellers set up camp in the playing fields, breaking an old section of dilapidated wooden fencing to gain access.

This was just one of the latest in a series of trespassing incidents over recent years with the school complaining of broken glass being strewn around and vandalism to the listed sports pavilion.

KES has now submitted a planning application to put up a new 1.8m mesh security fence, with the document stating that it has been designed to be as visually unobtrusive as possible.

It adds that the new fence would enable clearer views across the site and that it would be painted green.

Headmaster Bennet Carr said: “Sadly, trespassing on our Manor Road Sports Ground has only intensified in recent months. The fields have increasingly become the focus for anti-social behaviour, with the isolated pavilion subject to regular vandalism and thefts, and the playing surfaces being left in a dangerous condition with broken glass, syringes and dog mess.

“It is hoped that the new security fence will not only prevent such costly damage in the future but will also deter the illegal traveller encampments that have blighted the site over the last year.”

A decision on the application is expected to be made in August.