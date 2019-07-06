Drop in for flood defence session in Alcester

THE Environment Agency is inviting Alcester residents to give their views on a flood scheme for the town.

The town lies on the confluence of the River Alne and the Arrow and has been flooded a number of times. The Environment Agency is now carrying out investigations in the area to assess the current flood defences.

A drop in session is to be held on Tuesday 9th July at Alcester Town Hall from 4pm to 7pm.

Environment Agency project manager, Saffron Dhillon, said: “We would like to share some of our findings with the community and find out from them whether this is in line with previous experience in flood events.”