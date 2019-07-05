Fans group provides Stratford Town with vital new equipment

FOOTBALL

THE Arden Garages Stadium pitch is looking in pristine condition ahead of the new season, thanks to the acquisition of a top quality mower which has been funded by the Stratford Town Independent Supporters Association (STISA).

Offered to the club at the price of £2,600, the mower is similar to those used at cricket test match grounds and the fans group were more than happy to provide the financial assistance required to purchase a key piece of equipment.

STISA chairman Chris Simpson said: “This will give the club vital assistance to keep the pitch in as good a condition as possible and following on from the upgrade of the PA system, it is exactly the type of project that the Association was set up to be involved in.”

Town director Mark Bickley added: “The club is extremely grateful to STISA for their invaluable help in this respect without which we would not have been able to proceed.

“The pitch is not only looking good, but the playing surface is fantastic as well and is all set for the big kick-off in a few weeks’ time.”