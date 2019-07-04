Musical treat to raise money for Shakespeare Hospice

THERE’S a free musical treat in Henley this weekend which is raising money for Shakespeare Hospice.

On Saturday 6th July, students of Forte Fingers Piano School will be putting on a concert at St John’s Church, Henley from 4pm to 6pm.

Amy Bailitis, owner of the Henley-based piano school and her friend Jess Bahlmann, will be putting on the musical celebration in memory of two special people; Judith Bailitis, mum to Amy and to Oli Bahlmann, a former music pupil and son of Jess.

Amy and Jess will be raising funds for the hospice team who helped Jess and her family with bereavement counselling following the loss of her son, Oli. Amy’s mum, Judith who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, was cared for in the last days of her life at her home by the Shakespeare Hospice’s Hospice at Home team.

Amy said: “The Hospice at Home team were a wonderful support to both dad and I through mum’s illness. They knew exactly what to do to help us and were fantastic with mum, putting her at ease. As a thank you for all the work they do, we are celebrating them, and the lives of Judith and Oli through a music concert. Come along and support us.”

This is the second year that Amy and Jess have put on a free concert in memory of their loved ones, having raised over £2,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Pancreatic Cancer Action last year.

The concert runs from 4pm to 6pm with a barbecue in the gardens afterwards, where we will be joined by the Cheswick Green Ukulele Orchestra.

Although the concert is free, Amy and Jess are encouraging people to secure the concert tickets ahead of the day by emailing sales@fortefingers.com to assist with planning and catering.