Special salute to poppy appeal collectors

THE dedication of poppy appeal collectors over many decades in Stratford-upon-Avon was recognised at a Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Awards Evening held recently.

This September the poppy appeal volunteers will have raised an estimated £54,000 since last November which helps support armed forces personnel and their families.

At the recent awards evening several poppy appeal collectors were recognised for their long service including husband and wife Tony and Jean Savage who both received their 45 year volunteer service bars.

