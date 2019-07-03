Quick-thinking bystanders save man’s life during Antiques Roadshow filming

A man who suffered a cardiac arrest during the filming of Antiques Roadshow at Compton Verney yesterday is in a stable condition, thanks to the efforts of quick-thinking bystanders.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the estate at 11.54am, sending an ambulance, senior paramedic and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

However whilst awaiting their arrival bystanders immediately began CPR on the casualty, giving him the best chance of survival.

Jason Wiles, lead paramedic for emergency care, said: “On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

“However, thanks to quick-thinking bystanders starting CPR and the work of the event medical team, his heart had successfully been restarted just prior to our arrival.

“We cannot emphasise enough the importance of early CPR when a patient is in cardiac arrest. We have nothing but the highest praise for the bystanders and on-site medical team who acted so quickly to help this man and ultimately saved his life.

“Would you know what to do in the same situation? We urge as many people as possible to learn how to do CPR as you never know when it will be your turn to save a life.

“Following further treatment at the scene from ambulance staff and the air ambulance crew, the man was flown to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, where he remains in a stable condition.”

The importance of early CPR is being highlighted by the West Midlands Ambulance Service, which is challenging members of the public to learn how to try and save a life.