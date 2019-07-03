Water chiefs say every drop counts

WATER may have been everywhere recently but Severn Trent chiefs are urging people to save water whatever the weather.

In contrast to a washed-out June, temperatures are predicted to soar in July and as the weather goes from one extreme to another Severn Trent wants its customers to do their bit and use water wisely.

The firm says small changes are not just drops in the ocean, they are crucial to keep the supply flowing.

Doug Clarke, water efficiency manager at Severn Trent, said: “Although so far this summer has been a bit of a mixed bag, saving water is very much something we should be doing all year round.

“This rain has been perfect for filling up those water butts nicely, in preparation for weekends like this when we can expect to see temperatures rocket.

“However, there’s a good chance the rain will appear quickly again, so there’s probably no need to water the garden so you can focus on enjoying the weather.”

Doug’s top tips for saving water:

Take a short shower (average 40 litres a time) instead of taking a bath (80 litres).

Watch out for leaking loos.

Use a water butt in the garden to collect rain water, and use this to water the plants.

Only use the dishwasher when it’s full.

Turn off the tap when you brush your teeth.

Small changes that make a big difference include showering for a minute less, which can save up to 1,500 litres per person per year – or 6,000 cups of tea a year.

Water butts in the garden are also encouraged, as hundreds of litres can be saved by collecting rain water on rainy days instead of using drinking water to water plants.

Mr Clarke added: “We know the temptation will be there to cool down when the weather heats up, and we absolutely want everyone to use water and have fun!

“So, instead of filling up the paddling pool, why not use water balloons instead? This saves hundreds of litres of water, and in our opinion is a lot more fun.

“Easy, simple changes to how we use water can make a real difference.

“Most of us are in the habit of recycling now, so we need everyone to get into the habit of saving water too.”

Severn Trent delivers almost two billion litres of water every day through 46,000km of pipes.

A further 94,000km of sewer pipes take wastewater away to almost 1,000 sewage treatment works.

For more information, go to: www. stwater.co.uk Twitter: @stwater Anyone who has spotted a leak can call 0800 783 4444.