Wellesbourne’s Super Sunday ends with third place finish

TOUCH RUGBY

WELLESBOURNE Ladies Touch Rugby Club had a weekend to remember after finishing third in a Super Sunday tournament hosted by near neighbours Stratford.

The impressive Wellesbourne squad won four of their five games and conceded just three touchdowns all afternoon.

In the first game against Redditch, Natasha Rose ran three-quarters of the length of the pitch to score the first touchdown.

The second came soon after, thanks to some neat footwork by Becky Hart, creating a gap to score.

Lastly, Rose exploited a gap created by Catriona Rollason to score again, finishing the game with a 3-0 win.

The second game, against local rival Stratford, again resulted in a 3-0 win, starting with a great defensive touch by Cox to stop a diving score by Stratford.

Natalie Monaghan scored the first in the corner, with Rose scoring the second down the centre after a quick dummy.

The third and final touchdown of the game was a scoop by Rollason with quick reaction from Rachel Rowles to follow through and score.

In the third game against Woodrush, Wellesbourne netted a total of seven touchdowns, with Hart (2) Monaghan (2), Cox (2) and Catriona (1) all scoring.

Having topped the pool, Wellesbourne then faced two of the South West Midlands teams in the play-offs.

In the first play-off game, Bredon got through the defence to score first and followed it up with a second score well taken from the Mexican stand-off.

A third touchdown was prevented by a last ditch touch from Cathy Young, but the game was lost 2-0.

In the final game of the afternoon, Wellesbourne faced Ledbury, who became eventual winners of the tournament.

In a spirited end to the day, Ledbury scored first in the corner, but Bourne came back with a scoop from Monoghan allowing Rose to score in the corner, and finally Rose dived through the defence to score, leaving the final score a 2-1 win by Wellesbourne.

Due to each top team winning one and losing one, the final positions was decided by try difference alone.

Just one more try would have secured Bourne in taking home the cup, however, the squad ended up in third place, and were chuffed to have beaten the eventual winners.

Wellesbourne Ladies meet on a Thursday night from 7pm to 9pm and are training at Harbury Rugby Club during the summer months and new players are always welcome.