Success for Do3 despite rain and shine

TRIATHLON

A FORTNIGHT of opposing weather conditions put Warwickshire triathlon squad Do3 triathletes to the test.

The respected Midlands squad, managed by award-winning coach Dave Knight, was faced with last weekend’s soaring heat, in sharp contrast to the torrential conditions of the previous weekend.

Seanin Gilmore raced at the 2019 Targu Mures ETU Multisport European Championships and took to the podium in second place overall.

Competing in the Duathlon Sprint European Championships she represented Ireland and added the silver medal to her trophy cabinet.

Over the weekend, Carl James represented Do3 at the Leeds Castle Standard Distance.

Part of the ITU Qualifier, the event drew a highly competitive field over the 1,500m open water swim, 40km bike and 10km trail run.

He completed the event with a 25-minute swim, 1:16 bike and 48-minute run and was 20th in his age group.

Richard Grindey-Banks raced in the Hereford Triathlon and recorded a personal best over the sprint distance event with a time of 1:15.

Jeremy Emmett competed in the Abersoch Sprint Triathlon and James Hodges completed the Centurion Triathlon, a 100km race made up of a 2km swim, 82km bike and 16km run and finished in 5:08:41.

Last weekend’s sweltering conditions were in sharp contrast to the previous weekend when Ben Phyall took part in his first full distance triathlon and earned him the title Ironman.

He competed in Ironman Ireland in 10:34 in torrential rain which caused the cancellation of the swim element.

Despite this, competitors including Alistair Brownlee, raced the 180km bike course and a full marathon.

Phyall completed the bike in 6:09 and the 40.3km run in 4:13.

At Rutland Water, Ian Wileman competed in the middle distance Dambuster Triathlon.

He completed the 1.5km swim, 42km bike and 10km event in 3:58, despite a sickness picked up during the swim.

In sunnier France, Sara Northover raced at Triathlon des 3 Fountaines, completing the 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run to be first in her age group and 14th overall.

Head coach Dave Knight said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been racing in very trying conditions!

“Hard work pays off and the squad are showing this in abundance!’