Tough day at the office for Bidford’s Power Maxed Racing

MOTORSPORT

IT was a weekend to forget for Bidford-on-Avon’s Power Maxed Racing at Oulton Park for rounds 13, 14 and 15 of the British Touring Car Championships.

Humid conditions in the free practice sessions gave different results for both drivers, with Jason Plato finishing third while Rob Collard was languishing in 24th due to a balance issue with his Vauxhall Astra.

The second free practice session was better, as Collard moved up to 14th and Plato grabbed fourth.

As the sole qualifying session started, a light rain started to fall, but the track stayed dry and Plato quickly posted a top-five time while Collard struggled again and found himself in 25th after his first run.

With ten minutes to go, the duo went out again hoping to improve, but Plato finished eighth and Collard 18th for the first race.

Plato was embroiled in a massive scrap in the first race, eventually coming home in ninth, while Collard battled hard to secure 15th.

Race two was another frustrating affair for Collard, as he had to pit in a safety car period and finished in 22nd.

Plato again put in a battling performance to take ninth.

Race three summed up a poor weekend for PMR, with Plato forced to retire due to oil cooler damage while Collard came home in 23rd.

That was after Collard had dropped to 26th after spinning out on Plato’s oil leak.

Collard said: “It was just a frustrating weekend from start to finish really. We made some more progress with the chassis, but something just isn’t gelling.

“We’ll be delving deep into the data over the summer break and coming back to Snetterton with a fresh mind and a clean head.”

Plato added: “The story of the weekend? Well, we made some more progress with the chassis.

“It’s a good job we did really, as we seem to be struggling in a straight which we need to address.

“TOCA need to get busy and sort us some more power, as I’m pretty fed up of watching everyone drive away from us, when we know we’re quicker through the corners.”

The next rounds of the BTCC take place at Snetterton on 3rd and 4th August.