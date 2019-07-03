Hawkins takes bronze at British Masters 10k Race Walk Championships

ATHLETICS

STRATFORD Athletic Club’s international masters race walker Paul Hawkins earned the bronze medal in the M60 category at the British Masters 10k Race Walking Championships in Leicester’s Abbey Park.

The race, which was incorporated into the Jim Sharlott 10K event, was held over an oval lap on footpaths.

Hawkins started off at a strong pace but felt that he made a few errors early on and so slowed down in the middle of the race.

He finished strongly and his final mile was his quickest of the race, clocking 64:28.

Little more than a minute separated the top three places and Hawkins was just 17 seconds behind the silver medallist.

Hawkins will be competing in the BMAF 20k in a couple of weeks’ time.