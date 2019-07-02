Double celebration for Henley Golf Club

GOLF

THERE was a double celebration at Henley Golf Club recently which raised money for charity and marked the 25th anniversary of the club being founded.

Sunday, 23rd June started at 4.15am with a longest day challenge which included 72 holes of golf (four rounds) for the captain’s charity – Henley Community First Responders.

This was successfully completed by Bill Merrifield, club captain, Roger Bennett, senior’s captain, Ed Ingram and Peter McCallion.

The day also saw celebrations for the golf club’s 25th anniversary.

Long-standing members, regular visitors and current members were invited to a round of Stableford golf, with prizes for the overall winner, nearest the pin and the longest drive.

The winners were, nearest the pin, Noel Nash, longest drive, Andy Gillespie and the overall winner with 36 points, was Noel Nash.

All those invited celebrated with a barbecue afterwards.

This was enjoyed by over 100 people and over £2,000 was raised for the first responder’s charity.