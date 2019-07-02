Ex-Rams striker joins Town plus Shariff and Isaac sign for 2019/20 season

FOOTBALL

FORMER Derby County striker Callum Ball has signed for Stratford Town.

The 26-year-old, who made 29 Championship appearances for the Rams and also had 20 outings with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, has also been on the books at Notts County and Coventry City.

Town boss Tommy Wright said: “Callum is another player that has worked with me previously at Corby Town and Nuneaton Town.

“Callum is a very good target man and will give the team a different option and platform to build from.

“He can also operate at centre-half as well, having played in that position over the last two seasons with Stamford.”

Meanwhile, frontman Nabil Shariff has also committed to Town for a further year, despite reports he was set to join fellow Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central outfit Banbury United.

Shariff made 31 appearances in all competitions for Town last season, scoring five goals.

Wright added: “I briefly worked with Nabil in my first season as a player/manager at Corby Town.

“He is now more experienced and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“Nabil gives us a great option as a central striker or wide player and is someone that is a handful at this level.”

In another boost for Town, Kynan Isaac, who played a predominant part in the Blues’ run to their highest ever league finish at Step Three and scored the winner in the Evo-Stik CSS League Challenge Cup final against Cinderford Town, has also signed for another year at the Arden Garages Stadium.

Wright said: “He is a player that made a big impression last season and we will be looking to get even more from him.

“He can play anywhere down the left and gives us a lot of quality.”