Town Council urges re-think on new business park roundabout

Plans for a new roundabout on the A46 to service a proposed business park near Stratford, have been branded ‘crazy’ by a town councillor.

The application for the new park, which has been proposed to provide a new home for businesses displaced by the forthcoming regeneration of Stratford’s Canal Quarter, was presented to the Town Council last week.

Such a park would include car showrooms, offices, warehouses and a bulky goods store, rumoured as a possible new home for B&Q should it have to relocate from the Maybird Retail Park.

However the proposed access arrangements for the new park clearly irked some councillors and members unanimously voted to object.

Cllr Bill Dowling said: “I think it’s crazy to put an island on the A46 when Highways want to dual it. It’s absolutely crazy to put the access on either the A46 or on the Western Relief Road (should this plan come forward), it just needs an extra arm on the Alcester Road Roundabout to provide access.”

Other members also raised issues with a lack of pedestrian access to the new site.

A decision on the application, submitted by IM Properties Ltd, is expected to be made towards the end of August.