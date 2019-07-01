Cyclist found with serious injuries in Arrow

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious in Arrow this afternoon.

The man, estimated to be in his 70s, was found at about 1.45pm close to his badly damaged bicycle on the busy A422, Arrow Lane at Arrow near Alcester.

Two ambulances, a community first responder, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and two paramedic officers were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The man, estimated to be in his 70s was assessed and treated at the scene for potentially life threatening injuries before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.”