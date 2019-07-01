Stratford Racecourse to celebrate Racing Staff Week

HORSE RACING

IT’S Racing Staff Week and all 41 courses holding meetings over an eight-day period from last Saturday until this Friday are laying on a variety of activities to champion the contribution of everyone working in the sport, writes David Hucker.

Stratford will be joining in for its evening meeting on Tuesday when the six-race card kicks off with the Racing Welfare Racing Staff Week Maiden Hurdle over two miles, for which all the grooms will take home a memento of the race.

Avlos got not no further than the first flight on his debut here at the last meeting and the experienced Jack Quinlan takes over from conditional jockey Eddie Edge this time.

Purple King boasts the best form with a win on the flat at Deauville and two placed efforts over hurdles in this country, being caught in the last strides by Pacify on his most recent outing at Southwell, and can give jockey Sam Twiston-Davies his 1,000 career winner over jumps in Great Britain.

Useful hurdler Fidux is likely to start favourite to follow up his Hexham win in the following H.L.Barnes Novices’ Chase.

Rated 142 over the smaller obstacles, he beat the Dan Skelton trained Notwhatiam on his chasing debut and the runner-up wasn’t disgraced in Uttoxeter’s Bet365 Summer Cup on Sunday.

Skelton saddles No Hassle Hoff, who is still looking for his first win over fences after five attempts, and preference is for Serosevsky, pulled up over hurdles at Haydock Park in May, but rated 137 in that sphere and who will be ridden by Sean Bowen, who notched a double at Uttoxeter to take him to 13 winners for the season so far.

Ink Master was put up 5lbs for his win at Newton Abbot, but that may not stop him in the Skinner’s Handicap Chase over two miles and a furlong.

I’dliketheoption won twice last September, but has struggled since with the result that he is back to within 2lbs of his handicap mark when winning by six lengths at Newton Abbot.

Dovils Date bids for a hat-trick in the Wheaton Lamb & Burrows Handicap Hurdle and runs from the same handicap mark as when beating Grand Enterprise by 12 lengths at Southwell under regular jockey Charlie Price.

It is difficult to believe that he is improving at the age of ten, but Dovils Date is certainly a horse in form and, having won off a rating of 122 back in September 2016, sets the standard here.

Handy Hollow, a stable companion of Ink Master, needs to put up a career-best performance from a mark of 112 and the danger may come from Olly Murphy’s lightly-raced Fresh New Dawn, who returned after wind surgery to score by five lengths at Huntingdon.

Mauricio ran well enough behind Impressive Duke on his chasing debut over the course last month to suggest that he won’t be far away in the Priority Sports Marketing Novices’ Handicap Chase, but he needs to find a bit of improvement to overhaul Starlight Court who was two-and-three-quarter lengths in front of him that day, although is better off at the weights this time.

Nomountainhienough makes the journey down from Keith Dalgleish’s successful Scottish stable for the concluding Download The Stratford App Intermediate National Hunt Flat Race for conditional jockeys and amateur riders, where he will be ridden by the promising Danny McMenamin.

He faces Olly Murphy’s Vinnie’s Getaway, who was backed to odds-on favourite when second to Get Up Them Steps over course and distance at the beginning of June, and Hereford point-to-point bumper winner Durouyn.