Super Sunday to remember for record-breaking Stratford Ladies

TOUCH RUGBY

STRATFORD Ladies Touch Rugby Club certainly had a Super Sunday to remember when they broke another club record at their home tournament.

The Super Sunday is a stand-alone festival competition which is held three times a season where ten teams from the North East and South West Midlands Ladies Touch Leagues compete in three pools for the Cup, Plate and Bowl.

Two of those teams on Sunday were Stratford’s, with a new record of 17 players being available.

Stratford Jaguars, captained by Jessie Darling and coached by Nathan Geekie, found themselves in a pool with Wellesbourne, Redditch and Woodrush.

Woodrush were up first and they had no answer to Madeleine Rendell’s pace, allowing her in for a hat-trick.

The Jaguars defence was not as organised as it has been and they let one through early on in the second half.

Kat Lucas crossed for a fourth on the wing to complete the 4-1 scoreline.

The lacklustre defence continued into the first half of the Wellesbourne match where three tries were conceded through poor coverage and communication.

The Jaguars kept them to zero in the second half, but were not able to cross the line.

The last pool match was against Redditch where Rendell and Lucas were once again able to use their pace to score one each.

Another defensive error let Redditch through the middle for one in return, but the Jaguars pulled it together for the second half and the score remained 2-1.

This put them in the play-offs for the second tier, the Plate, with Pershore and Camp Hill.

Camp Hill’s ability to create scores within the five yard line put the Jaguars 2-0 down.

Rendell was able to score another in return, but it was not enough as Stratford went down 2-1.

Pershore were next and the hosts went 1-0 down.

Rendell then scored in response from an organised move from the kick-off to bring the scores level.

In the second half, Caz Farris was able to exploit a two-on-one and dive in for their second.

The Jaguars showed their best defence of the day by holding the opposition out on their line to win and take fifth place overall.

Meanwhile, the Stratford Pumas, captained by Rebecca Charles and coached by Richard Pepperell, had Camp Hill and Bredon in their initial pool.

It was a poor start against Camp Hill as they fell 2-0 down early on.

The Pumas settled into the game and played some nice rugby, with Charles controlling the game well and Sally Clarke proving a calming influence throughout.

Rhiannon Ridgway used some excellent footwork to score a try and nearly brought the Pumas level with the last play of the game only to get the lightest of touches when she looked certain to score.

The Pumas then faced Bredon and played well, controlling a lot of the possession, but Bredon defended better, especially in the outside channels.

Lacking energy in the middle of the game they conceded a try either side of half-time.

Ridgway gave some hope late on, but it was a bit too little, too late as the Pumas lost 2-1.

The results put the Pumas in the play-off for the third tier, the Bowl, with Redditch and Old Laurentians.

Despite playing well, especially in the first half, in their game against Redditch, the Pumas could not get over the line, eventually losing 2-0.

The Pumas did get the victory their efforts deserved, though, against Old Laurentians.

In a closely-fought contest, tries from Ridgway and Heather Britton sealed a 2-0 win for the Pumas who finished eighth place overall.

Players of the tournament were Ridgway for the Pumas, for her amazing line speed and creating options, and Michelle Johnson for the Jaguars.

In only her third tournament and first season, her development in understanding the game has began to shine through.

Coach Pepperell said: “I was very proud of the team’s efforts. It is always great to see such wonderful spirit in the squad. They also excellently organised a great tournament.

“A big thank-you to Bec (Charles), Jessie (Darling), Rachel (Birch) and Caz (Farris) for their leadership and also to our host of volunteers from other sections of the club who mowed the pitches, marked the lines, set the stalls up, printed the tournament boards and documents, baked/bought cakes, sold raffle tickets and staffed the barbecue.

“Without them we would have been lost.”

The next tournament for Stratford is a league tournament at Woodrush on Sunday, 14th July and then there is the summer break in competitions until September.

The Ladies move to training twice a week for the summer period at Stratford RFC on Loxley Road.

Sessions run on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm.