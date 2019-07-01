League leaders Alcester A prove too strong for Chipping Campden

TENNIS

ALCESTER A moved on to 39 points for the Wildmoor Summer League Premier Division season with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Chipping Campden.

Alcester A began convincingly with Charlie Watson and Marcus Powell beating Martyn Ledbury and Geoff Vaughan (Campden) 6-3, 6-0.

They then beat George Richards and Tom Partridge (Campden) 6-3, 6-2.

On the other court life was tougher as Stuart Beach and Barney Williams (Alcester A) took three sets to beat Richards and Partridge 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 before also edging a 7-6, 6-4 result over Ledbury and Vaughan.

Second-placed Pershore are five points behind the league leaders following their 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Evesham.

Steve Bauer and Jon Guppy (Pershore) beat Andrew Crowther and Sam Turner (Evesham) 6-2, 6-7, 1-0 and then downed John Clarke and Ray Foster-Morison (Evesham) 6-0, 6-0.

Guy Ramus and Jack Hingley (Pershore) beat Clarke and Foster-Morison 6-1, 6-0, but lost to Crowther and Turner 1-6, 0-6.

Alcester B surprised Littleton, beating them 3-1 to move away from the relegation battle.

Alcester began hesitantly with Gareth Price and Matt Fielding losing out to Sean Witheford and Richard Herborn (Littleton) 6-4, 2-6, 0-1, but then they bounced back to beat Ali Witheford and Rosie Philpot (Littleton) 6-4, 6-1.

Duncan Robinson and Sam Woodger (Alcester B) beat Witheford and Philpot 6-2, 7-6 before just squeezing past Witheford and Herborn 7-5, 1-6, 1-0.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Stratford-on-Avon are to be the bridesmaids at best this year after 16 straight titles after they failed to muster a team to play basement boys Henley.

Henley were given a 4-0 walkover and Stratford were docked two points and fined for not fielding a team.

Division One joint leaders Redditch and Ardencote Manor both enjoyed maximum point 4-0 wins over Claverdon and Stratford B respectively.

These two are now looking good for promotion.

Third-placed Moreton-in-Marsh chalked up a 3-1 win over Alcester C while relegation candidates Shipston had no match.

Inkberrow A stay top of Division Two, thanks to a 4-0 away victory over mid-table Snitterfield.

Ardencote B beat Pershore B 3-1 to move up to second while mid-table Warwick were unexpectedly held to a 2-2 draw by bottom-of-the-table Henley B.

In the last fixture of Division Two, seventh-placed Claverdon B are not safe from the drop after they drew 2-2 with sixth-placed Chipping Campden B.

Division Three is still led by Bidford A who completed a comfortable straight sets 4-0 win over third-placed Shipston B.

Redditch B overtook Shipston to take second spot after they also enjoyed a 4-0 victory over second-bottom Chipping Campden C.

Evesham B moved above the relegation zone with a valuable 3-1 win over Inkberrow B while Studley came out 4-0 victors over struggling Inkberrow C.

Stratford C are declared champions of Division Four and with it promotion with a total of 40 points after they celebrated a 4-0 win over Bidford B, who are in line for the drop to Division Five.

Stratford’s title glory was aided by the fact second-placed Wildmoor A went down 3-1 at the hands of Moreton-in-Marsh B.

Third-placed Redditch C drew 2-2 with fourth-placed Aston Cantlow and Warwickshire County Council were held to a 2-2 draw by Tysoe.

In Division Five, Pershore C lead by ten points following a 3-1 victory over Wildmoor C.

Wildmoor B are in second after dispatching Henley C 3-1 while Claverdon C occupy third spot following their resounding 4-0 success over Littleton.

Elsewhere, Moreton-in-Marsh C got the better of basement boys Shipston 3-1.