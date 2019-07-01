Motorcyclist dies near Henley

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Ullenhall near Henley yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a BASICS Emergency Doctor were sent to the scene of the crash on Redditch Road at around 12.30pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found members of the public, including an off-duty doctor assisting the rider.

“Ambulance staff took over and provided advanced life support, but again, sadly, it wasn’t possible to save the man and he too was confirmed dead at the scene.”