Stratford teenager suspected of taking ecstasy dies

A teenage boy suspected of taking ecstasy in Stratford yesterday has died, police have confirmed.

Police were called to a property in Wetherby Way, in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday 30 June) morning, following a report the 17-year-old boy had gone into cardiac arrest. The boy, who was from Stratford, was taken to hospital where he died a few hours later.

Four other teenage boys who are believed to have taken the drug were also taken to hospital. They have all since been discharged.

A 17-year-old boy from Stratford has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 17-year-old boy from Bidford-on-Avon has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Lisa Sears from Warwickshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

“At this time, we believe the boys may have taken a type of a drug called ‘Mandy’, a type of MDMA (also known as ecstasy). We are keeping an open mind as to whether this was a bad batch of drugs, a bad reaction or an overdose.

“While we are investigating to establish how the boy died we would urge local drug users to be very cautious.

“While we can’t yet confirm cause of death, we would like to remind people of the dangers of taking drugs. There is no safe way of taking drugs, and no way of knowing exactly what you are putting into your body and whether it is safe.”

For more advice please on visit www.talktofrank.com

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 19 of 30 June 2019. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.