Weekend cricket results

CRICKET

Saturday, 29th June

Warwickshire League, Premier Division

Coventry & North Warwickshire 194 all out (5pts) lost to Stratford 196-7 (20pts)

Division Four

Stratford 2nds 134 all out (4pts) lost to Knowle Village 309-7 (20pts)

Cotswold Hills League, Premier Division

Alcester & Ragley 240 all out (7pts) lost to Wellesbourne 241-5 (22pts)

Kineton 233-8 (9pts) lost to Long Itchington 239-8 (15pts)

Lapworth 112-3 (21pts) bt Bretforton 111 all out (2pts)

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 137-5 (20pts) bt Overbury 134 all out (3pts)

Shipston-on-Stour 137 all out (3pts) lost to Exhall & Wixford 138-3 (20pts)

Division One

Ashton-under-Hill 281-6 (20pts) bt Warwickshire County Council 214-7 (8pts)

FISSC 161 all out (7pts) lost to Winchcombe 181-9 (21pts)

Leamington 3rds 243-6 (21pts) bt Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds 239-8 (8pts)

Leek Wootton 196-7 (20pts) bt Rowington 195 all out (7pts)

Tanworth & Camp Hill 99-4 (20pts) bt Elmley Castle 94 all out (2pts)

Division Two

Adlestrop 148-5 (19pts) bt Leamington 4ths 145 all out (4pts)

Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 169-9 (6pts) lost to Temple Grafton 186-7 (20pts)

Moreton-in-Marsh 215-3 (22pts) bt Woodbourne 168 all out (4pts)

Stoneleigh 193-8 (21pts) bt Catherine de Barnes 159 all out (7pts)

Wellesbourne 2nds 145-5 (17pts) bt Badsey 143-7 (4pts)

Division Three

Broadway 229-4 (19pts) bt Blockley 226-3 (7pts)

Earlswood 3rds 164-8 (5pts) lost to Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 168-4 (20pts)

Ebrington 200-9 (20pts) bt The Lenches 193-7 (8pts)

Long Itchington 2nds 111 all out (5pts) lost to Mickleton 227-8 (24pts)

Stanway 101 all out (5pts) lost to Ashorne & Moreton Morrell 111-8 (20pts)

Division Four

Bidford-on-Avon 200-7 (21pts) bt Tanworth & Camp Hill 2nds 130-9 (5pts)

Exhall & Wixfrod 2nds 146-7 (19pts) bt Claverdon 141 all out (5pts)

Fladbury 128-7 (5pts) lost to Great Alne 190-7 (19pts)

Henley-in-Arden 210-3 (19pts) bt Leek Wootton 2nds 108 all out (2pts)

Rowington 2nds 213-2 (22pts) bt Stratford Bards 111 all out (2pts)

Division Five

Catherine de Barnes 2nds 134 all out (2pts) lost to Welford-on-Avon 135-1 (21pts)

Dorridge & Hockley Heath 52 all out (5pts) lost to Coventry Blues 170 all out (22pts)

Inkberrow 350-3 (22pts) bt Ashton-under-Hill 2nds 127 all out (3pts)

Warwick 3rds 70 all out (7pts) lost to Alcester & Ragley 2nds 110 all out (20pts)

Division Six

Bearley 161-6 (19pts) bt Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 157-8 (6pts)

Kenilworth 3rds 68 all out (0pts) lost to Lapworth 2nds 70-1 (21pts)

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds 127-8 (21pts) bt Earlswood 4ths 85 all out (4pts)

Overbury 2nds 151-5 (19pts) bt Kineton 2nds 150-9 (5pts)

Winchcombe 159 all out (7pts) lost to Broadway 2nds (21pts)

Division Seven

Bretforton 2nds 335-7 (24pts) bt Astwood Bank 5ths 104 all out (4pts)

Southam 2nds 131-3 (18pts) bt Lapworth 3rds 130-7 (3pts)

The Lenches 2nds 191-3 (19pts) bt Earlswood 5ths 189-7 (5pts)

Sunday, 30th June

Warwickshire Sunday Smash, Group Four

Olton & West Warwickshire 161-3 (0pts) lost to Alcester & Ragley 165-5 (5pts)

Arden Sunday League, Division Three

Hampton & Solihull 181-6 (24pts) bt Wellesbourne 110 all out (3pts)

Friendly

Snitterfield 140-8 lost to Offchurch 142-8