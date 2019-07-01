Police ecstasy warning as teenagers taken to hospital in Stratford

Five teenage boys in Stratford were taken to hospital yesterday (Sunday) after it was suspected they had taken MDMA (known as ecstasy).

The boys were taken to hospital after officers and paramedics were called to a property in Wetherby Way, in the early hours of the morning.

Detective Inspector Lisa Sears said: “We believe they have taken a type of MDMA known as ‘Mandy’. At this time we are keeping an open mind as to whether this is a bad batch of drugs or an overdose.

“We are contacting Public Health for further advice. In the meantime we would urge drug users to be cautious and if you have taken this drug in the last few days consider seeking medical advice.”

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 19 of 30 June 2019. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.