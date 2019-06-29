London to Paris cycle ride for charity

THREE partners at local law firm Lodders are preparing to cycle 310 miles from London to Paris to raise thousands of pounds for young people’s cancer charity, CLIC Sargent.

The firm’s Michael Wakeling, Alastair Frew and James Spreckley – all based in Stratford – will take part in the London to Paris Cycle Challenge, as part of the Lodders Charitable Foundation’s fundraising efforts this year.

Lodders became aware of CLIC Sargent after James Spreckley, who is head of the Rural Sector team, experienced its support first-hand.

“Last year, my eldest daughter Sophia was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma at the age of 15,” said James. “It is the news every parent fears, and left the whole family in a state of shock.

“From the outset, CLIC Sargent provided us with a dedicated nurse, who supported the whole family and helped with both our practical and emotional needs.

“I am very pleased to say that following six months of chemotherapy, Sophia has returned to school and is doing all the things a teenager should do. The London to Paris bike ride is our way of giving something back to an organisation which does so much for so many children and their families.”

The three cyclists will join more than 100 others for the start of the four-day ride when it leaves Crystal Palace National Sports Centre on the 24th July, on the first 95-mile leg of the tour to Dover, and the ferry to Calais.

Once in France and over the following three days, they will cycle from Calais to Abberville, skirt the River Somme and head to Beauvois, before the final leg on day four to Paris, and the finish line at the Eiffel Tower.

The trio aim to arrive in time to witness the end of the Tour de France in Paris – one of Europe’s greatest cycling challenges – which is on the 28th July.

To make a donation, visit Lodders Charitable Foundation Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lodders-charitable-foundation