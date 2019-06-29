Family star in show poster

A PRIZEWINNING Hereford cow from Ilmington is featured on a poster promoting this year’s Moreton Show.

Thornysure 1 Pippa – as she is known – is a prizewinning Poll Hereford reared by farmer, Mike Shaw who also stars on the poster with his young son and daughter, Sid and Mia (pictured).

Mike and his wife, Caroline, a former special needs teacher, farm 80 acres on a Warwickshire County Council farm at Ilmington, near Shipston, where they have Poll Herefords and a suckler herd.

Mike studied at Hindlip Agricultural College in Worcester and worked on farms from the age of 14. He farmed a smallholding before finally renting his first farm, three years ago.

He said: “We’re absolutely chuffed to be on the poster. We’re first generation farmers and we’re so proud of our animals. It’s a real family affair with our kids involved too and the poster really emphasises that farming is for all the family.”

Thornysure 1 Pippa was second in the senior cow and calf class at Moreton Show in 2018 and the Shaws are looking forward to competing again this year, on Saturday, 7th September. They will be entering five or six animals in the prestigious National Poll Hereford Show which has been a feature of Moreton Show since 1967.